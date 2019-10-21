Rajkummar Rao Shares His Initial Struggles, Says He Used To Have 'Only Rs 18 In The Account'

Rajkummar Rao is among the names who have managed to carve a niche of their own in Hindi cinema. And while his movies may have started doing Rs 100-crore business now (Stree), there were times when the actor used to have Rs 18 in his account. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the struggles he faced before making it big in Bollywood.

In a interview, he talked about the time when he came to Mumbai where he stayed in a very small house. The actor shared, "I was paying Rs 7000 of my share which I thought was too much. I needed around 15-20000 every month to survive and there were times I would get a notification that I have only 18 rupees left in my account. My friend would have 23 rupees."

Without any godfather or connections in the industry, Rajkummar started out in the year 2010 with his debut movie Love, Sex Aur Dokha and in less than a decade managed to make himself count in the bankable actors.

The actor shared insights of his initial struggles such as rejection, replacing and roles being chopped off, when he came to the city of dreams and had just started out.

Further revealing that he used to share meals from his peers in FTII when he couldn't afford food, he said how buying proper T-shirts also was difficult. "There's a friend of mine - Vinod - who's also an actor and we used to travel for auditions on our bikes. I knew nothing about the presentation - of how to look, what to wear. With the pollution around, we would just get down and clean other's face with rose water and think that it's the best version of ourselves," the actor said.

After his upcoming movie Made In China, set to release on November 25, he will next be seen in Turram Khan with Nushrat Bharucha and in Rooh Afza with Jahnvi Kapoor.

