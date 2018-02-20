English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkummar Rao Showers Love On Patralekha On Her Birthday
The actors, who have been in a romantic relationship for a while, featured as a couple in the 2014 film CityLights.
Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao showered actress and girlfriend Patralekha with the "biggest hug" and all his "love" on the occasion of her 28th birthday on Tuesday.
"Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous girl Patralekha. Here's to more love, peace, fun, travel and happiness. More power. Biggest hug and all my love," he tweeted.
The actors, who have been in a romantic relationship for a while, featured as a couple in the 2014 film CityLights. They also worked together for the web series "Bose: Dead/Alive".
They might reunite onscreen soon.
"This year, we are going to shoot for something really amazing. We haven't signed it yet, but we are in talks," Patralekha had told IANS when asked if she is going to work with Rajkummar again in the near future.
