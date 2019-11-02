Rajkummar Rao Talks About What He was Thinking During Kangana's Argument with Journalist

Actor Rajkummar Rao, recently revealed what went inside his head during the Kangana Ranaut's argument with a journalist during the promotion of Judgmentall Hai Kya. Rajkummar recently appeared as a guest on Neha Dhupia’s radio show No Filter Neha and talked about it.

“I was just waiting for it to get over. I am a very patient guy. I was just sitting there and witnessing the whole thing. I could do nothing as they were both putting their point across and I thought maybe they were right and should talk to each other. Unfortunately, it’s in this way in front of the whole world. I was just waiting to get done with it so we could talk about the film.”

Rajkummar, who sat as a silent spectator during the episode, confessed on being aware of the memes that followed. “I saw so many memes about what Rajkummar must be thinking,” he said.

During the same chat, he had also shared about his fandom for Shah Rukh Khan. Rajkummar said that he would wait for 7-8 hours outside SRK’s house to get a chance to meet him.

Last seen in Made In China, the actor is now gearing up for his next, an adaption of Aravind Adiga’s award-winning novel, The White Tiger. The Netflix film, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, will see the actor speaking in New York accent, he revealed.

