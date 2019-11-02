Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rajkummar Rao Talks About What He was Thinking During Kangana's Argument with Journalist

Rajkummar Rao opened up about what went inside his mind during Kangana Ranaut's tiff with journalists, at their movie Judgementall Hain Kya's song launch.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajkummar Rao Talks About What He was Thinking During Kangana's Argument with Journalist
Rajkummar Rao opened up about what went inside his mind during Kangana Ranaut's tiff with journalists, at their movie Judgementall Hain Kya's song launch.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, recently revealed what went inside his head during the Kangana Ranaut's argument with a journalist during the promotion of Judgmentall Hai Kya. Rajkummar recently appeared as a guest on Neha Dhupia’s radio show No Filter Neha and talked about it.

“I was just waiting for it to get over. I am a very patient guy. I was just sitting there and witnessing the whole thing. I could do nothing as they were both putting their point across and I thought maybe they were right and should talk to each other. Unfortunately, it’s in this way in front of the whole world. I was just waiting to get done with it so we could talk about the film.”

Rajkummar, who sat as a silent spectator during the episode, confessed on being aware of the memes that followed. “I saw so many memes about what Rajkummar must be thinking,” he said.

During the same chat, he had also shared about his fandom for Shah Rukh Khan. Rajkummar said that he would wait for 7-8 hours outside SRK’s house to get a chance to meet him.

Last seen in Made In China, the actor is now gearing up for his next, an adaption of Aravind Adiga’s award-winning novel, The White Tiger. The Netflix film, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, will see the actor speaking in New York accent, he revealed.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram