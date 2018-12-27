English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkummar Rao to Play a Theatre Writer-Director in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in important roles.
A file photo of Rajkummar Rao.
After having had a successful 2018, Rajkummar Rao is already looking forward to the next year, which he will ring in with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, his upcoming film with Sonam Kapoor.
Talking about the film which also stars Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in important roles, he told Pinkvilla, “My character's name is Sahil Mirza. A theatre writer and director, he wants to do things on his own terms. He is loving, caring, a great friend and understands things. This film deals with a lot of relationships— like between Sonam and Anil Sir, Anil Sir and me, and Sonam, me and Juhi Ma'am.”
Interestingly, Rajkummar has starred in 10 projects in the last two years. However, the actor is anything but exhausted. “I love it immensely to feel tired. You can't feel tired of breathing because that's something you have to do. Same goes for me and acting,” he said.
Saying that he has no intention to take a break anytime soon, he added, “The day I will feel that I am getting repetitive or I am just playing the same parts in all my films, that will be the day I will take a break. But as long as I am offered different characters and get really exciting stories from the filmmakers, there is no reason for me to say no.”
Apart from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Rajkummar has several other interesting films lined up for release in 2019. There's Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut, Made in China with Mouni Roy and Turram Khan with Hansal Mehta and Luv Ranjan.
