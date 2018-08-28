Rajkummar Rao Tries to Do Something Different in His Every Film, He Has Fire in Him: Boman Irani

Actor Boman Irani, who is gearing up for his forthcoming film Made In China, says that he is excited to work with Rajkummar Rao in the film.Boman was interacting with media when he inaugurated a painting exhibition titled 'The Vibrant Earth' of singer Chandana Dixit along with Anup Jalota on Monday, here.Sharing his feeling being part of the film, Boman said, "I am really excited to be part of it. In fact yesterday, Rajkummar Rao came at my house where we started rehearsals of the film. I am excited to work with him as well.""He is a good actor. He tries to do something different in his every film and he has a fire in him and taking inspiration of his energy, I am also inspired to do the movie. So overall, I am thrilled to work with him," he added.For the last few days, Boman is suffering from slip disc because of which he is not able to walk properly but he says that it shouldn't be a problem while shooting for his another upcoming movie Total Dhamaal which also stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Niharica Raizada in lead roles."After 2-3 days, I will resume shooting of 'Total Dhamaal' where we will shoot a song. I don't know what I will be doing in the song," he said.Made in China will be Boman's third association with Maddock Films after Being Cyrus and Cocktail.The film is said to be a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman, played by Rajkummar, and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.Mouni Roy, who plays his wife, encourages him to undertake the journey to China in hopes that it will make him a successful entrepreneur and Boman will reportedly play the role of a doctor in the film.It is being directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.The film will release in summer of 2019.