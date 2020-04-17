MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Rajkummar Rao Trims Girlfriend Patralekhaa's Hair and His Bollywood Friends are Mighty Impressed

Rajkummar Rao Trims Girlfriend Patralekhaa's Hair and His Bollywood Friends are Mighty Impressed

Patralekha shared a video of boyfriend Rajkummar Rao giving her a haircut, which got the actor a lot of praise from their friends.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
Living in a lockdown situation, celebs have been resorting to many DIY grooming solutions since salons are shut. A lot of them have had their partners give them a haircut, and some have been chopping their own tresses themselves.

When actress Patralekhaa wanted a haircut, actor Rajkummar Rao came to her rescue like a good boyfriend. In a time lapse video that Patralekhaa has shared on Instagram, we see Rajkummar trimming her tresses with an electronic razor.

Their friends from Bollywood like Fatima Sana Sheikh, Huma Qureshi, Elli Avram and Aditi Rao Hydari were quite impressed with Rajkummar's hair cutting skills and expressed their amazement in the comments.

Huma gave herself a haircut recently, joking that she is training to be a "hajaam". She shared her new look along with the hair she has chopped in her hand. She wrote, "I'm currently training to be a Hajaam aka Hairdresser in angrezi ... Anybody wants a haircut kya??? #fringebangs #haircut #quarantine #quarantinelife #socialdistancing #lockdown (sic)."

Actor Vicky Kaushal got his haircut done by his brother Sunny Kaushal. Sharing a photo of his latest look, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor wrote, "#QuarantineCut by @sunsunnykhez (sic)." Vicky shared a monochrome behind the scenes boomerang video of the haircut in his stories. In the video, one can see him seated and taking a mirror selfie while Sunny can be seen action with a trimmer.

Read: Vicky Kaushal, Huma Qureshi Flaunt New Hairdos in Lockdown

