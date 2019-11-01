Rajkummar Rao Used to Stand for Hours Outside Shah Rukh Khan's House Mannat
Rajkummar Rao revealed that he was such a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan that when he first came to Mumbai, he stood in front of the superstar's residence Mannat for 6-7 hours.
Image: Rajkummar Rao, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram
Rajkummar Rao is now one of the most cherished and loved actors in Bollywood, with his stardom increasing with each powerful performance that he delivers. However, the actor was not always what he is now, and during his initial days, he used to struggle like many actors in the Mumbai. Rajkummar had previously mentioned that he is a big Shah Rukh Khan fan and that he was inspired by the star to pursue acting. In the latest episode of No Filter Neha, Rajkummar revealed that when he first came to Mumbai, he stood outside Mannat for 6-7 hours, waiting for a glimpse of SRK.
In the talk show, the actor said that he stood outside Shah Rukh's house for many hours but still could not see him. He was, however, delighted too see SRK's wife Gauri Khan. Rajkummar Rao finally met Shah Rukh when they were both shooting at Mehboob Studios. The actor said that Shah Rukh Khan had known all about him and that made him feel special.
"Shah Rukh is so fantastic. He is so charming and after that, of course, now, we are pretty close. Like I know I can message him, I know I can call him and he calls me and I still get pretty excited and you know that fan inside me would never die. I still feel very very happy whenever he calls me,” shared Rajkummar, about his first meeting with SRK.
Rajkumar Rao's latest release is Made in China, with Mouni Roy, Boman Irani Sumeet Vyas, Gajraj Rao, Paresh Rawal and many more. Directed by Mikhil Musale, Made in China is a story of a dejected businessman who goes to China to find better business prospects but finds a product that changes his life.
