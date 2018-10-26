Rajkummar Rao Wants to Do an Action Film Next

He has proved himself indispensable in both comedy and intense stories but Rajkummar Rao says no one has offered him an out-and-out action film yet. Rao said he started learning Taekwondo at an early age and hopes he is able to showcase this side in a film soon."Not many people know about this interest of mine in doing action, also somebody has to take that risk. Nobody can imagine me doing action, I hope someone casts me in an action film," Rao told PTI.The actor said he trained in both Taekwondo and dance before turning to acting. "I am glad I learned dance as it helped me in my acting. It helps you understand rhythm and beat. Not many people know that I am a trained martial artist and I know Taekwondo. Someday I will do a film that will be able to showcase this side of me," he said.Rao is currently busy with Made in China, after which he will begin work on Imli in 2019.The role of a struggling Gujarati businessman in Made in China is close to the actor's heart. "It is an unusual tale of a Gujarati businessman who is an underdog. We all have dreams and we all want to make it big. I have learnt the language and the other aspects of the Gujarati culture."Directed by the National Award-winning Gujarati filmmaker Mikhail Musale, the film also stars Mouni Roy and Boman Irani and will hit the screens on Independence Day in 2019.Rao said he is thrilled to be re-teaming with Kangana Ranaut for the third time for Anurag Basu's Imli. The two have worked together in Queen (2014) and their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya is set to hit cinema houses in February 2019."The collaboration is going to be great. There is a comfort level as we have known each other for a while. She is a wonderful actress. I feel happy when I get a good co-actor because then you are as good as your co-actor."I am a huge fan of Anurag Basu, he is one of the most talented directors in the film industry. I am very excited about it. I will start shooting early next year," he said.