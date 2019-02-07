LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rajkummar Rao Wants to Romance Ranveer Singh on Screen in a Gay Love Story

Rajkummar Rao says he has a great rapport with Ranveer Singh and he is a huge fan of his work.

Updated:February 7, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Ranveer Singh and Rajkummar Rao. (Images: Instagram)
Known for junking stereotypes with his every new role, Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the praise of his latest film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, a love story of two women set in Punjab’s Moga.

Though Rao plays a heterosexual character in the film who is smitten with Sonam Kapoor’s Sweety, he doesn’t mind being part of a gay love story in the future.

When asked which hero he’d like to romance on screen if such a film were to be made, he told Bollywood Life, “I think Ranveer (Singh) would be a great choice to star opposite in a gay film. We share a great rapport. He is a great friend and also the way his career graph is going and how he has come up as an actor. I am a huge fan."

"I feel very inspired whenever I see good performance on screen. I am really kicked about Gully Boy right now. I think, Ranveer was phenomenal in Padmaavat and now he is doing 83 too. I think he is doing some phenomenal films and it is very inspiring," he added.

On how he’d want to approach the character, he said, "I try to bring in something new for the audience with all my characters. And that's what exactly I am going to try if I ever play a gay character on screen. It will break the conventions of how we play gay characters on screen.”

“I really liked it how Fawad (Khan) did it in Kapoor & Sons. I can’t say right now what I am going to do, but I will definitely try to bring something new," he added.

