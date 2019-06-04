Rajkummar Rao Warned Film Fraternity Against a Gang of Con Artistes Claiming to Represent Him
Rajkummar Rao released a statement on Twitter warning directors and producers of the crooks.
Rajkummar Rao. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday requested the film fraternity to be wary of a gang of con artistes claiming to represent him.
The 34-year-old actor released a statement on Twitter warning directors and producers of the crooks. "It has recently come to my notice that someone is claiming to represent me. They seem to be a team of con artists who not just claim to represent me but also have someone impersonating me to dupe producers and directors," Rajkummar tweeted.
The actor set the record straight, saying he is represented by an agency and no independent entities.
Rajkummar also urged the filmmakers to be aware and not to engage in monetary transactions without thorough research.
"Please do not trust any paperwork that says otherwise as it is most likely forged. I would urge you to do a thorough research on who you are dealing with before you engage in any monetary transactions with anyone. Be safe, be aware," he added.
Kind attention.. pic.twitter.com/u8dbcVY1xV— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 4, 2019
Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is coming together with Janhvi Kapoor for producer Dinesh Vijan's film, Rooh-Afza, which also features Varun Sharma in key role. This will be Rajkummar's third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China.
The shooting will start in Uttar Pradesh this June and the film is slated to release on March 20, 2020.
Rooh-Afza is a Maddock films production and a Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.
