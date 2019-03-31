English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkummar Rao Wins Performer of the Year Award in Oman
Rajkummar Rao who won the performer of the year award at a ceremony, says he is happy that he is able to entertain audiences globally.
Rajkummar Rao. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Actor Rajkummar Rao is happy that he is able to entertain audiences globally.
The actor is honoured to win 'Performer of the Year' award at the Filmfare Middle East Awards 2019 ceremony held in Oman.
"It's a great honour to receive this award. I also feel gratified in a way to know that my films not only entertain audiences in India but globally," Rajkummar said in a statement.
"I've had very distinguished films in 2018 and this win certifies that the audiences are also open to experimentation and watching something new and interesting," he added.
The "Stree" actor is looking forward to this year's anticipated films, including "Mental Hai Kya", "Turram Khan", "Imli" and "Made In China".
The actor is honoured to win 'Performer of the Year' award at the Filmfare Middle East Awards 2019 ceremony held in Oman.
"It's a great honour to receive this award. I also feel gratified in a way to know that my films not only entertain audiences in India but globally," Rajkummar said in a statement.
"I've had very distinguished films in 2018 and this win certifies that the audiences are also open to experimentation and watching something new and interesting," he added.
The "Stree" actor is looking forward to this year's anticipated films, including "Mental Hai Kya", "Turram Khan", "Imli" and "Made In China".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amid Divorce Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Posts Beautiful Instagram Post with Jonas Brothers
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Heading for a Divorce?
- 20 Years Of 'The Matrix': 5 Times Bollywood Got Inspired By It
- Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronauts on the Moon by 2024 Won't Be Easy
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results