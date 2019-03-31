LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajkummar Rao Wins Performer of the Year Award in Oman

Rajkummar Rao who won the performer of the year award at a ceremony, says he is happy that he is able to entertain audiences globally.

IANS

Updated:March 31, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajkummar Rao Wins Performer of the Year Award in Oman
Rajkummar Rao. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Actor Rajkummar Rao is happy that he is able to entertain audiences globally.

The actor is honoured to win 'Performer of the Year' award at the Filmfare Middle East Awards 2019 ceremony held in Oman.

"It's a great honour to receive this award. I also feel gratified in a way to know that my films not only entertain audiences in India but globally," Rajkummar said in a statement.

"I've had very distinguished films in 2018 and this win certifies that the audiences are also open to experimentation and watching something new and interesting," he added.

The "Stree" actor is looking forward to this year's anticipated films, including "Mental Hai Kya", "Turram Khan", "Imli" and "Made In China".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram