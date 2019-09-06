Rajkummar Rao's Father Satyapal Yadav Passes Away Aged 60 in Gurugram

Actor Rajkummar Rao's father Satyapal Yadav passed away at the age of 60 on Thursday. His last rites were performed at Madan Puri cremation ground in Gurugram. Mr Yadav was admitted in Medanta hospital for the last 17 days and breathed his last on Thursday night.

He was cremated on Friday morning at 10 in the presence of close family members and friends.

Rajkummar lost his mother while he was in the midst of shooting Newton, a political black comedy which was locked as India's official entry for the foreign language film category at the Oscars 2018.

She was reportedly unwell for a while and succumbed to heart attack on March 11, 2016. The Aligarh actor was very close to her mother and had even confirmed that he added an extra ‘m’ to his name on her suggestion.

During his interaction with media a few years back, Rajkummar had said his mother believed in numerology and wanted him to make the changes.

"As far as the double ‘m’ in my first name is concerned, it’s for my mother. She believes in numerology. She even wanted me to wear various rings etc, you know how it is. But I haven’t done that. This doesn’t bother me much as it stems from a mother’s love for her son,” Rajkummar had told reporters.

