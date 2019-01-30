Rajkummar Rao's Girlfriend Patralekhaa to Make Her Kannada Film Debut

Actress Patralekhaa, who has starred with Rajkummar Rao in CityLights, will be making her Kannada debut with the film Where is my Kannadaka?.She will be making her debut alongside Ganesh in the film, which will be helmed by Raaj and Damini, the husband-wife duo who have previously been involved in several television shows in Hindi and Kannada."This is my first Kannada film and I am super excited to be working on it," Patralekhaa said in a statement."While I can't reveal about the role right now, but I can definitely say that it's a kind of role that I haven't portrayed on screen so far and that makes it special for me," she added.The film will go on floors in April and a major chunk of the film is set in London. It will be shot in UK in April and May. The makers are looking at releasing the film in the last quarter of this year.Patralekhaa made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Hansal Mehta's CityLights in 2014. She featured in two other films — Love Games in 2016 and Nanu Ki Janu in 2018 — which failed to leave a mark.Recently, Patralekhaa opened up about her eight-year-long relationship with Rajkummar, while speaking to Humans of Bombay. Talking about the first impressions they had of each other, she said, "I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic!"She said that her perception changed when the two started working together for Citylights.Rajkummar also spoke about his relationship on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, saying he has a soul connection with Patralekhaa.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.