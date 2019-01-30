Rajkummar Rao's Girlfriend Patralekhaa to Make Her Kannada Film Debut
Patralekhaa, who made her Bollywood debut with Citylights, is foraying into Kannada films opposite Ganesh.
Image: instagram
She will be making her debut alongside Ganesh in the film, which will be helmed by Raaj and Damini, the husband-wife duo who have previously been involved in several television shows in Hindi and Kannada.
"This is my first Kannada film and I am super excited to be working on it," Patralekhaa said in a statement.
"While I can't reveal about the role right now, but I can definitely say that it's a kind of role that I haven't portrayed on screen so far and that makes it special for me," she added.
The film will go on floors in April and a major chunk of the film is set in London. It will be shot in UK in April and May. The makers are looking at releasing the film in the last quarter of this year.
Patralekhaa made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Hansal Mehta's CityLights in 2014. She featured in two other films — Love Games in 2016 and Nanu Ki Janu in 2018 — which failed to leave a mark.
Recently, Patralekhaa opened up about her eight-year-long relationship with Rajkummar, while speaking to Humans of Bombay. Talking about the first impressions they had of each other, she said, "I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic!"
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @officialhumansofbombay with @get_repost ・・・ “I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic! Once we began working together–it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful & I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passions… I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other? We didn’t officially go on dates, but we’d go for drives, movies, or just sit at home. We accompanied each other for auditions, just for support. All we needed was that understanding. He’d often go out of his way for me. Once he was late to see me, so he ran all the way from the airport to Juhu! Not only that, but when we weren’t earning much, he gifted me my favorite bag–it was so expensive! Years later, someone stole it in London! I called him sobbing–for me, it was about the memories. He’d bought it for me when he didn’t have much. Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am for him. And the best part is, he always says he’s the lucky one. Isn’t that what a relationship needs? To remind each other how grateful we are? He told me once that after I met his mom, she said, ‘I have a feeling she’s the last one I’m meeting.’ She was right–we’ve been together for 8 years. We’re equals–when an article said, ‘Rajkumar with his girlfriend, Patralekhaa’, he retweeted–‘Patralekhaa with her boyfriend Rajkumar.’ I can tell you this, when you find the one–through the fights, hurdles & chaos, you should never forget to let them know you love them. It doesn’t have to be with expensive gifts & dates–it can simply be with the way you hold them while they need it & when they don’t. For us, we don’t know what the future holds, but this, being together, is enough.” __ HoB with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga bring you unexpected & heartwarming love stories which show that love is love & the world would be a better place if we #LetLoveBe
She said that her perception changed when the two started working together for Citylights.
Rajkummar also spoke about his relationship on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, saying he has a soul connection with Patralekhaa.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook to Monitor India Elections From 'Singapore Hub'
- Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
- Donald Trump Does Not Understand How Global Warming Works, Or How To Spell It
- There Be Dragons: Gringotts Wizarding Bank from Harry Potter Opens to the Public
- Please Ban PUBG, 11-Year-Old Appeals to Maharashtra Govt in Letter
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s