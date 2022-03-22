Rajkummar Rao's Look From His First Netflix Series, Guns and Gulaabs, Directed by Raj and DK, Out Now

Rajkummar Rao is easily one of the most versatile performers in the country. And the actor is on a roll after the phenomenal success of Badhaai Do. Now Netflix has unveiled his first look in their first ever series collaboration with Guns and Gulaabs directed by Raj and DK.

It’s going to be a treat for his fans to see him in this 90s avatar. The actor is donning a classic 90s look, something we have never seen him before in. Sharing the look, Rajkummar wrote on Instagram, “So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. तैयार हो जाइए because I’m coming to bring the 🔥 in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines. Guns & Gulaabs, created, produced & directed by the supremely talented @rajanddk coming soon on @netflix_in @d2r_films"

Guns and Gulaabs being the second outing for Rajkummar Rao and the director duo Raj and DK, has gotten our hopes high as their last venture Stree was not only a smashing box office success but was also critically acclaimed. So obviously them coming together again for their first Netflix series has us all super excited.

Counted as one of the most reliable actors, Rajkummar also has Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Netflix’s Monica O my Darling, Dharma Production’s Mr and Mrs Mahi and the Hindi remake of Telugu movie HIT: The First Case in the pipeline.

