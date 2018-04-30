English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkummar Rao's Newton Lands in Legal Trouble After CRPF Officer Files Complaint
Directed by Amit Masurkar, "Newton" also won the Best Hindi Film honour at the 65th National Film Awards this year.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Newton trailer
Rajkummar Rao's Newton, which was India's official entry for the 2018 Oscars' Best Foreign Language Film category, earned widespread critical acclaim across the globe and received numerous awards and nominations. However, what was Indian cinema's pride for some has hurt sentiments of a CRPF officer, who has filed a complaint against the makers of the film seeking deletion of a few scenes allegedly portraying the India's Central Armed Police Forces in a bad light.
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-Inspector, named Tamal Sanyal, has filed a criminal complaint and civil defamation case and sought direction to Manish Mundra, producer of the movie, and Shiladitya Bora, the CEO of production company Drishyam Films, to tender an unconditional public apology and compensate the complainant, and the CRPF, reports ANI.
The news agency further reported that a Delhi court has admitted the matter and posted hearing in the case on July 19 for pre-summoning evidence of the complainant.
Earlier, the film, set in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh where a rookie government clerk, Newton, is deployed on election duty, was also embroiled in a plagiarism controversy after a few reports suggested that it was inspired by the popular Iranian film Secret Ballot.
Directed by Amit Masurkar, Newton also won the Best Hindi Film honour at the 65th National Film Awards this year.
