English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajkummar Rao's Omerta Release Postponed To May After Censor Hurdle Over National Anthem
The film, which was scheduled to release on Friday, is now being readied for a May 4 release when it will rub shoulders with Umesh Shukla's Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor father-son comedy 102 Not Out
Image: Twitter/Rajkummar Rao
Hansal Mehtas gritty, raw, brutal and disturbing Omerta, the film about the global terror activities of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, has finally been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with an 'A' certificate.
Mehta, who has in the past fought many brave battles with the censor board, was ready for a long grim fight to ensure nothing was tampered with in Omerta. In an earlier interview, he had said he would not allow even a single cut.
However, only one major cut has been ordered. It is the sequence where Sheikh, essayed by actor Rajkummar Rao, is seen urinating in prison while the Indian national anthem plays outside. The censor board has asked for the national anthem to be removed from this offensive scene.
Omerta producer Furquan Khan said: "We've been asked to remove the national anthem from that sequence and replace it with routine background music. We happily complied and walked away with an ‘A' certificate which the film deserves."
The film, which was scheduled to release on Friday, is now being readied for a May 4 release when it will rub shoulders with Umesh Shukla's Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor father-son comedy 102 Not Out.
Also Watch
Mehta, who has in the past fought many brave battles with the censor board, was ready for a long grim fight to ensure nothing was tampered with in Omerta. In an earlier interview, he had said he would not allow even a single cut.
However, only one major cut has been ordered. It is the sequence where Sheikh, essayed by actor Rajkummar Rao, is seen urinating in prison while the Indian national anthem plays outside. The censor board has asked for the national anthem to be removed from this offensive scene.
Omerta producer Furquan Khan said: "We've been asked to remove the national anthem from that sequence and replace it with routine background music. We happily complied and walked away with an ‘A' certificate which the film deserves."
The film, which was scheduled to release on Friday, is now being readied for a May 4 release when it will rub shoulders with Umesh Shukla's Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor father-son comedy 102 Not Out.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Badumbaaa: Big B, Rishi Kapoor Turn Singers To Take You On A Jolly Ride In 102 Not Out First Song
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber