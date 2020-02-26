Rajinikanth and Wife Latha Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary, Daughter Soundarya Shares Throwback Pic

Superstar Rajnikanth and wife Latha, who got married on February 26, 1981, in Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh, celebrated 39 years of their blissful union on Wednesday. Rajinikanth and Latha are parents to two daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya Rajnikanth.

On their parent's wedding anniversary, Soundarya took to social media and posted a throwback picture of the couple from their younger days. "LOVE LOVE LOVE you endlessly amma & Appa happy anniversary," she wrote on Twitter, wishing Rajinikanth and Latha on their happy occasion.

LOVE LOVE LOVE you endlessly amma & Appa ❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary pic.twitter.com/tqwwxDtjjw — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 26, 2020

Reportedly, Rajinikanth met college student Latha Rangachari, who had taken an appointment to interview the star. During the interview, the two connected and started a brief courtship, which led to their wedding in a private ceremony at the Balaji Temple in Tirupathi. The couple's elder daughter Aishwarya is married to Dhanush while Soundarya is married to businessman Vishagan.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar which released in January and showed him as a cop after many years. He will next be seen in Annaatthe. The film will be directed by Siruthai Siva and will star many talented actors including Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in pivotal roles. The shooting of the film is still underway.

Recently, Sun Pictures announced the title and logo of the film. Check it out below:

The film will release in 2020. However, the release date hasn't been announced yet.

