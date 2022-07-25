Rajinikanth Earns the Title of Highest Taxpayer in Tamil Nadu, Daughter Aishwaryaa Accepts Samman Patra

While Akshay Kumar is ruling the roost of being the highest taxpayer in Bollywood, it is none other than the legendary superstar Rajnikanth who claimed the title of the highest taxpayer in Tamil Nadu. On July 25, the Income Tax department in Chennai awarded the Sivaji actor with the Samman Patra(Letter of Appreciation). Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth who accepted the honor on behalf of her father took to Instagram to share some pictures from the facilitation ceremony.

In the multiple pictures posted by Aishwaryaa, the proud daughter can be seen beaming with joy as she posed with the Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan and some IT officials during the felicitation. Aishwaryaa wrote in her caption, “Proud daughter of a high and prompt tax payer 😇🏅🌟 Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather.”

Several dedicated fans of Rajnikanth acknowledged this gesture as they left endearing comments on the film director’s post. One fan wrote, “Always super proud of our Thalaivar.” Another fan commented, “Congrats Super Star Always Super Star. Congrats G.”

The veteran actor who is currently shooting for his next film Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Jailer recently made another headline when he met with the chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa. The young chess grandmaster visited the star at his residence in Chennai last Saturday with his family. The youth was seen gifting the icon with a chess board. Praggnanandhaa took to his Twitter account to share his meeting with the legendary actor.

A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi pic.twitter.com/Xfg2XUg5RD — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) July 23, 2022

Rajnikanth’s film Jailer will tell the story of a gang that tries to rescue their leader from prison. It would portray the tussle between the jailer and the gang as they would come face-to-face in a high-octane action film. Although, the makers have yet to make an official announcement. But the film will feature an expected star cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Priyanka Mohan.

On Sunday, stylist and makeover artist Aalim Hakim who is supposedly styling Superstar Rajinikanth for ‘Jailer’ and the makeover posted a happy picture with the superstar. In his caption, Aalim Hakim wrote, “An innovative day at work with our one & only King Sir RAJNIKANTH.”

