Rajnikanth Starrer Darbar's First Song Chumma Kizhi Gets Over 5 Million Views in Less Than 12 Hours
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Rajnikanth’s next action thriller film, Darbar, which is helmed by renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The film will have a festive release in January, during Thai Pongal. A popular face in the Tamil film industry, Nayanthara, will be as the female lead in the film.
In Darbar, Rajnikanth will be portraying the role of a cop after 25 years and fans are super excited to him in uniform. On Wednesday, the makers of the film released the first song of the film, Chumma Kizhi, which came in as a treat to the fans on a mid-week evening.
The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Elated with fan response, he took to social media to announce that the song has gained over 5 million views in less than 12 hours. Taking to twitter, he wrote, “5 million in less than half a day! You guys are breaking records. Thank you so much :) can’t express our gratitude enough!”
#ChummaKizhi .. 5 million in less than half a day! You guys are breaking records https://t.co/pnSq0Zu6aO One and only Thalaivar @rajinikanth power! Thank you so much :) can’t express our gratitude enough ! @ARMurugadoss sir, SPB sir, @Lyricist_Vivek and our whole team— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 28, 2019
In case you missed the song, listen to it here:
Rajnikanth’s Darbar is scheduled to release around the same time as Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The first song of the latter’s film, Ramuloo Ramulaa was released in October which got 8.3 million views in 24 hours.
