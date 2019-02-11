English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajnikanth's Daughter Soundarya Marries Vishagan in a Grand Ceremony, See Pics
Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya married Vishagan Vanangamudi on Monday in a grand ceremony.
Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya married Vishagan Vanangamudi on Monday in a grand ceremony. The wedding took place in the presence of the who's who of Tamil film fraternity and several bigwigs of Tamil Nadu.
Few hours after the ceremony, Soundarya posted some glimpses from the wedding on Twitter.
From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami to actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, it rained VIP guests at the wedding.
The list of guests included actors Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Andrea Jeremiah and Manjima Mohan among others. Filmmakers P. Vasu, K.S. Ravikumar, Selvaraghavan and Kasthuri Raja also attended the nuptial.
The wedding festivities began on Friday. Rajinikanth's family hosted a pre-wedding reception at Chennai’s Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam to kick-start the nuptials.
The private ceremony had only family members and close friends in attendance. Soundarya took to social media to share inside pictures from the reception. Going by the videos and pictures, it appears that the Rajinikanth and Vanangamudi families had a gala time.
Videos and pictures from the functions have gone viral on social media in which Rajinikanth can be seen dancing to some of his popular songs.
Notably, Soundarya started her career as a graphic designer and went on work on films like Baba, Majaa, Sivaji and Kochadaiiyaan. Meanwhile, Vishagan, the son of SS Vanangamudi, Founder of Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based pharmaceutical giant, made his acting debut in 2018 with Tamil thriller Vanjagar Ulagam. This is both their second marriage.
Soundarya previously married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010. However, she filed for divorce in December 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. She has a son with Ashwin, named Ved Krishna, who lives with her.
(With inputs from IANS)
