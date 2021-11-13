Rajinikanth's Padayappa, Which Premiered 22 Years Ago, Breaks TRP Record On Diwali

As a Diwali gift, Siruthai Siva’s directorial Annaatthe starring superstar Rajinikanth was released last Thursday.

However, there were reports that within hours of the release, various mixed and negative reviews spread like wildfire on social media.

However, despite the mixed reviews from the audience and critics, Rajinikanth’s fans are celebrating that his recently released film has performed better than Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor. Meanwhile, Doctor is said to be one of the blockbuster entertainers at the box office.

While Kannath Malka talks, reviewing the film, stated that the family entertainer has got a very important place in the industry with the storyline of brother-sister sentiment. others slammed Rajini and Shiva for rubbing same-old sentimental films.

Despite the criticism, Rajinikanth’s ardent fans claim that the collection of Annaatthe has proved that he is still the king at the box office as always.

Meanwhile, besides Annaatthe, superstar-starrer Padayappa, which was released 22 years ago, has created a record during Diwali this year. The movie was aired on Sun TV on Sunday, October 31, at 6.30 pm and reportedly has registered a high TRP of 17.75 in both rural and urban markets combined.

Ahead of Diwali, various movies were aired on various leading channels, including Sun TV, Vijay TV, Artist TV, Zee Tamil.

Similarly, Sivakarthikeyan’s recently released film Doctor was also aired on Sun TV on Diwali and scored urban TRP Of 20.4 and rural TRP of 16.82.

Fans who have compared the ratings of Annaatthe and Padayappa are trending by quoting Ramya Krishnan’s verse that even with age, your style and beauty will still be there.

