Rajpal Yadav Adds His Father’s Name to His, Will Be Now Called Rajpal Naurang Yadav

The Bollywood actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav’s career in the showbiz world has been of 24 years. And in this period, he has worked in over 200 films. Rajpal has given various remarkable performances, that to date leave the audience in splits. The actor, who will be next seen in Hungama 2, has recently added his father’s name to his, therefore he will now be called Rajpal Naurang Yadav. Speaking to ETimes, Rajpal revealed that there was no specific reason behind it. He said that his father’s name has always been on his passport, but now it will be visible on screen.

Rajpal said that due to COVID-19 after the world had turned into a small village, he thought of using his full name. Along with this, another reason that triggered the thought was a movie offered by Apoorva Vyas. According to Rajpal, the movie ‘Father On Sale,’ to an extent has a similarity with his real life.

The actor is regarded as one of the most versatile in the Bollywood industry. But with changing times, when people have drifted towards the OTT platform, Rajpal has maintained his distance from the web series. Throwing some light on this decision, the actor said that it is difficult to change one’s taste once when the audience starts to applaud and approve their work. Rajpal revealed that he may have rejected more films than he signed. Therefore, he does not believe that staying away from web shows has affected his career.

Rajpal expressed his desire to continue to work on projects that have a universal reach. The actor said that he is grateful to filmmakers like David Dhawan who have given him projects including, 'Judwaa 2' and 'Coolie No 1.’ Rajpal wants his work to entertain people and became laughter therapy that generates enough oxygen for the audience in these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

