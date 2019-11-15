Rajpal Yadav Gears up For Coolie No 1, Bole Chudiyaan After Jail Term

Actor Rajpal Yadav, after being released from a three-month jail term in February this year over a loan non-repayment, is geared up for his upcoming releases Coolie No. 1 and Time To Dance, opposite Soorja Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif.

The actor, who has been in the industry for 20 years now, talked about the latest trends he has witnessed in the genre he dominates- comedy. In an interview, the actor said, “There is a lot of difference between the cinema of the past and what we see today. There are 50 times more facilities these days. I did Main Meri Patni Aur Woh and Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon after 2000. These films neither fall in the art category nor commercial. But the era of semi-commercial films is here. We were waiting for this time. The luckiest people are those who have seen the international postcards as well as a pager and a cellphone. There is concept-oriented cinema and we consider ourselves lucky to work in these films, no matter what is the budget. If the concept is good, it will work. Kala jitni zyada bikharti hai, utna nikharti hai."

He added, "Any number of experiments performed in the field of art are never enough. This is a very good time for art. Every talented artist gets his due now. The whole world is a small village now, the talent is coming from across the world."

Talking about his upcoming movies, he said, “By the grace of God, I continue to work even today. I thank the audience of this country who have showered me with love and like to watch me. I am also eager to show my work to them." The actor has a few upcoming releases in 2020 which he is looking forward to. The line up includes Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyaan.

Rajpal also shared about his role in Time To Dance, "We shot for the film abroad. The name of the film is about dance but it also has a three-dimensional story. We do what we are told to do in the film. It is the director’s interpretation.”

The actor was sentenced to a three-month term in November 2018 for non repayment of Rs 5 crore, which his company took to produce a film in 2010. Rajpal came out of the Tihar Jail in February this year.

