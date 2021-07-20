Rajpal Yadav Has No Regrets Turning Down Jethalal's Role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

​The popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a special place in the hearts of the viewers of the show. Counted amongst the longest running programmes of the country, the characters of the show have become a part of life for the show’s fans. Most of the cast members are same from the day one of the sitcom. The audience has not just seen them but has grown up with them. It would be a dream come true for anyone to be a part of such an iconic show. Isn’t it?

Actresses Aradhana Sharma and Sunayana Fozdar are amongst those who have recently been associated with the show and have become really popular. But, it was not the case for actor Rajpal Yadav. He rejected the role of the famous character Jethalal, but he has no regrets about it. Rajpal talked about it on the Siddharth Kannan show. He said that a brilliant actor has played the role of Jethalal and he believes that every character is built by an artist. He mentioned that he does not want to take up a role that has already been played by someone.

Currently, actor Dilip Joshi plays the role of Jethalal Gada in the popular TV show. Rajpal said that being a part of the entertainment industry, he does not want to fit his character in someone else’s. He wants to work for a fresh character. Stepping into someone else’s shoes is not his thing.

Concluding his stand on the matter, he added that he wants to be fortunate enough to play a character written for him. Rajpal is one amongst those actors of the country who have great comic timing. Some of his most iconic roles were from the movies Chup Chup Ke and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. No one will ever be able to forget the way his characters in these movies made them laugh.

