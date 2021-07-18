Rajpal Yadav on His Financial Crisis: I Had Support from Bollywood

Actor Rajpal Yadav opened up about receiving help from his well-wishers in Bollywood during his financial crisis in 2018. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “I feel everyone should keep their doors open for others… How would I be here if people didn’t help me out? The whole world was with me, I had my beliefs to keep me going, I knew that I had all the support I needed."

He further said, “When you land up in Mumbai, an unfamiliar new city, where you share an auto with others to get to Borivali… Then, when you don’t have money for an auto, you walk to Juhu, Lokhandwala, Adarsh Nagar, Goregaon, sometimes even Bandra, carrying your photo with you, looking for some success, then what are you talking about? If life seems tough, the mission is easy. If life seems easy, the mission becomes tough."

On the work front, Rajpal is all set to be seen in Hungama 2, a sequel to director Priyadarshan’s 2003 film Hungama, starring Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivadasani, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal in important roles.

