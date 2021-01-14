Rajshree Thakur on Quitting Shaadi Mubarak: I Just Wanted Them to Reduce My Working Hours

Actress Rajshree Thakur, best-known for playing the role of Saloni Singh in Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, had made a comeback on TV with Shaadi Mubarak, co-starring Manav Gohil. However, she quit the daily soap within two months due to long working hours.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “There weren’t any differences (with makers). I just wanted them to reduce my working hours so that I could manage both work and home effectively but they felt it was not possible as I was playing the lead role. However, now I am ready to get back to work. Everything has opened up now and I also have support at home to look after my daughter. At that time, leaving my daughter for so long did not seem fair.”

The actress added, “I was aware of the long working hours when I was making a comeback but I felt I could manage it. The role was so meaty that I could not say no to it.”

The actress also said that she doesn't know Rati Pandey, who has replaced her in the show. Also that she didn't get a chance to watch the show at all.