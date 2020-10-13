Rajshree Thakur Replaced By Rati Pandey in Shaadi Mubarak

Actress Rajshree Thakur, best known for playing the role of Saloni Singh in Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, had made a comeback to small-screen after 4 years with show Shaadi Mubarak. However, the actress has been replaced overnight in the show.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, "The real reason about my exit is that I was unable to cope up with the hectic schedule of working for 12 hours and 26 days in a month, especially having a three year old daughter at home."

The actress added, "We never fought over anything and everything happened on a mutual note. I had put in my papers two weeks back and had informed the producers well in advance about my exit."

However, the actress said that she will be back again as she can't live without being on TV.

As per reports, the real cause of Rajshree's exit is the creative difference with the production house. She was not at all happy with the way her character was shaping up and had conveyed the same to the makers.

Rajshree has been replaced by actress Rati Pandey. The latter was last seen in Tenali Rama. The show also stars actor Manav Gohil as the male lead.