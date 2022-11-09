Rajshri Favourites Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Grace Uunchai Premiere; Shehnaaz Gill Lights Up Red Carpet

Rajshri Production favourites Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit were among the many stars who attended the premiere of Uunchai. Salman, the forever Prem of the production house, was seen walking the red carpet wearing a dark blue shirt with a pair of denim pants. The actor posed with Anupam Kher and director Sooraj Barjatya. Meanwhile, Madhuri was seen turning heads in a golden ensemble.

Also spotted at the event were Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. While Bhagyashree was seen wearing a gorgeous black saree, Rani opted for a pink saree. Meanwhile, Kajol chose a casual look for the night. Shehnaaz Gill was also seen walking the red carpet. The actress, who will be sharing the screen with Salman Khan soon, attended the special gathering in a blue ensemble.

The special screening was also attended by Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Mahima Chaudhry, and many more. Check out the pictures below:

Anupam Kher poses with Kangana Ranaut at the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Anupam Kher, Sooraj Barjatya and Boman Irani pose with Akshay Kumar at the premiere of Uunchai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Uunchai is special for Sooraj Barjatya as the film releases on the 75th Anniversary Of Rajshri Productions. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa and Neena Gupta, and is set to release on November 11. The film revolves around three senior citizens who head to the Himalayas to accomplish a dream that their late friend had dreamt of.

