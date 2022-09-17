Raju Srivastava Continues To Be On Ventilator, Says Brother

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a cardiac arrest on August 10. He is being treated at AIIMS ever since then and has shown slow signs of recovery. What worries doctors, family members and fans of Raju Srivastava the most is his unconsciousness for the last 35 days.

Raju’s brother Dipoo told news agency PTI, “The recovery is slow. He will be fine soon. He is stable and on a ventilator. He is still unconscious. It’s been 35 days but doctors are saying they are doing their best. We need all your prayers.”

When asked whether the family will shift Raju to a Mumbai-based hospital, Dipoo refused and said that they are satisfied with the treatment given to Raju at AIIMS and have full faith in the doctors.

Top showsha video

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava’s industry friends are praying for his speedy recovery. Recently, Shatrughan Sinha has expressed his concern about Raju’s health on Twitter. The veteran actor wrote, “We are really concerned & worried about the ace actor, stand up comedian king, par excellence, self-made man, a very fine human being #RajuSrivastava One can imagine the trauma his wife & family must be going through.”

Sinha further wrote that it’s disappointing that Raju is admitted to the hospital for almost a month without any positive response. He added, “Appreciate, it if the doctors/hospital would issue a fresh bulletin on his health status. Hope, wish & pray that he comes out of it soon. Everybody is praying for his smooth recovery.”

We are really concerned & worried about the ace actor, stand up comedian king, par excellence, self made man, a very fine human being #RajuSrivastava One can imagine the trauma his wife & family must be going through. It's very disappointing that he has been in hospital — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 10, 2022

Raju Srivastava’s personal secretary, Garvit Narang, had informed news agency ANI that he had gained partial consciousness on August 25.

Raju Srivastava started his career in the industry as an actor with Tezaab. He then featured in Bollywood movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar and Khiladi, to name a few. Later on, Raju shifted to stand-up comedy and excelled. He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here