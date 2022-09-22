Raju Srivastava Death: Sikandar Slams Rohan Joshi For 'Good Riddance' Comment, Calls It 'Unfortunate'

Actor Sikander Kher slammed comedian Rohan Joshi for his comments about Raju Srisvasta following his death. The actor, who is also the son of Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher, took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of Rohan’s now-deleted comment and expressed his disappointment over the comedian’s reaction to Raju’s death.

For the unversed, Rohan Joshi had left the now-deleted under a tribute post shared by comedian Atul Khatri. “We haven’t lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastav took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics especially after the new wave of stand up started.”

“He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn’t understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone’s right to say something even if you don’t agree. F*** him and good riddance (sic),” Joshi had commented.

Reacting to the comment, Sikander said, “There are always people that will not be the ideal way we think they should be. But, that’s life and we as humans and humanity should deal with it for our own health and happiness (in my opinion).”

“But, after reading this about someone who’s passed away too soon, I am just sad to see that a young man who might be funny and witty, probably lacks a huge dose of humanity. #unfortunate #disheartening and very very very #uncool. PS: took a lot for me to be this polite”, the actor said.

After Rohan’s comment went viral, the AIB member issued an apology. He said, “After a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective.”

Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday, September 21, in Delhi. The funeral took place in the capital with his family and a few close friends paying their last respects.

