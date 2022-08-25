Raju Srivastava Has Not Gained Complete Consciousness; Manager Confirms 'Brain Has Started Responding' | Exclusive

Raju Srivastava has not gained complete consciousness. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, the comedian’s manager Maqbool rubbished reports that Raju has gained complete consciousness. He shared that Raju has gained ‘partial consciousness’ since his brain and body have now started responding.

“It’s not like he got up, sat down and is now talking. But his body has now started responding to his brain. This was the only big problem due to which he was unable to gain consciousness but this has happened now (brain is working with the body),” he told us.

Maqbool further revealed that Raju Srivastava is still on ventilator support but was able to move his legs and hands recently. “He is now able to make his legs and hands a little. We can say that it is partial consciousness,” he added.

Raju’s manager hoped that the comedian will be removed from the ventilator very soon and added, “We are hoping that he will be taken off ventilator either tonight or tomorrow morning. Only if that happens, things will become more clear. Hopefully, he will gain consciousness very soon.”

Meanwhile, just a while ago, Raju Srivastava’s daughter also shared a statement via the comedian’s official Instagram account and urged all not to believe ‘unreliable’ reports. “Dear all well-wishers, My dad Mr. Raju Srivastava Ji’s condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on a ventilator at the moment. Only statements from AI IMS Delhi and Raju Ji’s official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable. The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We’re thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for his speedy recovery,” the statement read.

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 following which he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out at the time. It was later revealed that the comedian was working out on the treadmill when had the stroke.

Raju Srivastava is a popular name on the comedy circuit and is widely loved for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. He also participated in several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

