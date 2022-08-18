Raju Srivastava Health: Comedian's Brain 'Stopped Functioning' Says Sunil Pal, Urges Fans To Pray For Him

Comedian Raju Srivastava has been hospitalised last week following a heart attack. The comedian’s health has his fans worried and now, his friend and fellow comedian Sunil Pal has shared a heartbreaking update about Srivastava. Pal, in a video to the media, fought back his tears as he revealed that Srivastava’s ‘brain has stopped functioning.’

“Dosto, Raju Srivastava ji ke liye prathana kijiye. Bahut gambhir haalat se guzar rahe hai wo, bahut hi zyada gambhir haalat se… Doctor ko bhi samaj nahi aa raha kya kare. Prathana kijiye. Brain ne bhi kaam karna bandh kar diya hai. Bus prathana kijiye sab theek ho jaye, Raju bhai get well soon (Friends, please pray for Raju Srivastava. His condition is critical, even the doctor doesn’t know what to do. Please pray. His brain has stopped functioning, please pray everything gets well soon,)” he said.

Earlier in the day, his manager Maqbool told News18 Showsha exclusively that the comedian was critical on Wednesday night after his brain nerves were found swollen, but he is better now. He also shared that Raju cannot be provided with heavy medicines too because of his heart problems. However, he also added that doctors are trying all they could so that ‘Raju can survive’.

“He was critical. His brain nerves were swollen last night and there was water in the brain too. But doctors have controlled the situation now,” he told us. “This all happened last night. Doctors tried to cope with it. There are issue in his heart too and therefore he cannot be provided heavy dose (of medicines). He is still on a ventilator. Doctors are trying all they could so that he can survive,” Raju Srivastava’s manager added. Srivastava’s manager also shared that the popular comedian has not gained consciousness so far.

Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out.

