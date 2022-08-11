CHANGE LANGUAGE
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian On Ventilator In AIIMS Delhi, Responding To Treatment
1-MIN READ

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian On Ventilator In AIIMS Delhi, Responding To Treatment

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2022, 09:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Raju Srivastava is currently hospitalised in AIIMS, New Delhi.

Raju Srivastava is currently hospitalised in AIIMS, New Delhi.

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on Tuesday and was rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

Comedian Raju Srivastava is on a ventilator in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). On Thursday, news agency ANI cited a source who claimed that even though Raju is on ventilator support, he is responding to clinical treatment. However, the hospital has not issued any official statement regarding Srivastava’s health update so far.

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on Tuesday and was rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi. Later, Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out. “He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon,” his team said.

ALSO READ: Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack While Working Out, Admitted To AIIMS

On Wednesday, comedian Sunil Pal also shared Raju’s health update via a social media video and said, “He was admitted on time. By God’s grace, his health is way better now. He is out of danger.” He further added, “Raju Bhai get well soon. We all love you. Your health should be fine soon. His recovery is a great news for all of us.”

first published:August 11, 2022, 09:00 IST
last updated:August 11, 2022, 09:04 IST