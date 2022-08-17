Raju Srivastava Is Responding to Treatment, Can Now Move His Body Parts a Bit: Manager

There’s a slight improvement in the condition of popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava as he continues to remain in the ICU and on ventilator at AIIMS, New Delhi, his business manager said Tuesday.

Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day.

“Raju’s condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit. He continues to remain in the ICU and on ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness,” the artist’s manager Nayan Soni told news agency PTI.

Earlier, Raju’s family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying the comedian’s condition is “stable”.

“Raju Srivastava ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well wishers for continued love and support,” the family said in the statement.

The family also requested people to “ignore any rumour or fake news being circulated”. Raju’s nephew, Kushal Srivastava, also shared how distressful the negative rumours had been to the family. He told ETimes, “We are trying our best to stop these negative news as they are spreading easily. People are messaging and asking so things are getting difficult to handle. Raju ji is already fighting a battle inside and these rumours are disturbing the family. We put up a post on his Instagram also, but people are still continuing to message or publish wrong information.”

