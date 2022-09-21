Raju Srivastava Passes Away: Shashi Kapoor’s Mimicry to Nainsukh Ki Sholey, His Best Comedy Videos

If someone had to be credited with popularising stand-up comedy in India, Raju Srivastava is one name that would come to everyone’s mind. He is responsible for changing the perception of the art form and giving it a serious meaning over the years. People could now consider it as a proper profession and not just a hobby. Unfortunately, the popular comedian died on Wednesday in Delhi, a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Let’s take a look at some of his funniest posts.

Remember Amitabh Bachchan’s message to people to follow the safety standards amid the Covid-19 scare? Raju Srivastava asked his fans what if the message was shared by Shashi Kapoor or Vinod Khanna? He imitated them and shared a hilarious video on his channel.

In another video, Raju Srivastav shared insights from his friend and comedian Kapil Sharma’s marriage ceremony. Revealing the guest list, Raju Srivastava shared that most of the prominent personalities from the film industry.

Raju Srivastava shared the difference between a cricket match and a tennis match. He compared the two and mentioned how entertaining a cricket tournament can be, while by the time people understand the rules of tennis, the match gets over.

Like always, Raju Srivastava kept his audience hooked to their screens as he shared a flight scene. He imitated the air hostess and even depicted the scene of what all takes place in a long flight.

Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan and Hema Malini was one of the most iconic films in the history of Hindi cinema. But have you watched Raju Srivastava’s Nainsukh Ki Sholay? Here’s a glimpse.

