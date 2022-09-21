Raju Srivastava Passes Away: Vivek Agnihotri, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Others Mourn Demise

Ace comedian Raju Srivastava passed away today, September 21 after being admitted to New Delhi’s All Indian Institute of Medical Science for more than a month. Raju Srivastav suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym of a Delhi hotel on August 9. His unfortunate demise has saddened not just his fans and followers but his industry acquaintances as well. Several celebrities took to social media to express their shock and grief and pay their tributes.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle to write in Hindi, “There is no such friend or stranger whom Raju Srivastava did not make laugh. Raju brother, gone too soon. You were a true legend of stand-up comedy. Om Shanti #RajuShrivastava.”

He also shared a video message along with the note.

Sonu Sood shared a photo of the late comedian and wrote, “RIP Raju Bhai.”

RIP Raju Bhai 💔 pic.twitter.com/RfnAMh1hFN — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 21, 2022

Actor Shekhar Sumar expressed his grief and wrote, “Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened.Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode.Devastated to hear the news.May God grant him eternal peace.#OmShanti”

Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened.Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode.Devastated to hear the news.May God grant him eternal peace.#OmShanti — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 21, 2022

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s post read, “Truly upsetting news of the untimely demise of our dearest Raju Shrivastava bhai. You have left us with a gift of smiles and laughs on & off the screen forever. The Mukesh family extend our deepest condolences to the family, may the lord give them strength”

Truly upsetting news of the untimely demise of our dearest Raju Shrivastava bhai. You have left us with a gift of smiles and laughs on & off the screen forever.

The Mukesh family extend our deepest condolences to the family, may the lord give them strength 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cSeSE25K08 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 21, 2022

Vicky Kaushal, Rajpal Yadav and Ajay Devgn were also among the ones who offered condolences.

In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad.

RIP Raju. 🕉 Shanti.

May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RWG6AcHrid — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 21, 2022

For the unversed, Raju Srivastav suffered a heart attack on August 9, following which he was rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi. The comedian’s team had confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out. “He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon,” his team said. It was later reported that the comedian suffered immense brain damage too after cardiac arrest.

Raju was a popular name in the comedy circuit. He was also widely loved for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. He also participated in several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

