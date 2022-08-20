Raju Srivastava's Brother Deepu Srivastava Assures Fans The Comedian is a Fighter, Will Win This Battle

Raju Srivastava was hospitalized in AIIMS Delhi following a heart attack that he suffered from while doing his regular exercises at the gym. He had also suffered from significant brain damage, and had been kept on a ventilator. While many people claimed that he was ‘clinically dead’ and ‘almost brain dead’, his manager had exclusively confirmed to News18 Showsha that Raju Srivastava was alive. Currently, the 58-year-old comedian is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi.

Now, his brother Deepu Srivastava has shared an health update through a video message. According to the news agency ANI, Deepu said that though Raju is still in hospital but he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard. He went on to state that his brother is receiving the best possible health care and is recovering under the care of the best team of medical professionals at the hospital.

He also put a full stop to all the rumours about Raju’s condition floating around and requested everyone to not pay heed to them. He urged the fans of Raju Srivastava to pray for the comedian and to continue showering him with best wishes for his well-being. He said, “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy.”

Raju’s friend and fellow comic Sunil Pal also shared a hopeful video on his Instagram handle expressing his relief over Deepu Srivastava’s statement and requesting fans to keep praying for his recovery so the comic can be back on his feet and help spread laughter once again. Sunil wrote in the caption, “Good News on Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery.”

Earlier yesterday, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastav through a statement assured everyone that the comedian was in a stable condition. She told PTI, “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes. My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity.”

