Raju Srivastava's Brother Dismisses Reports of Comedian Being Taken Off Ventilator 'Soon'

Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. It was recently reported that the comedian would be taken off the ventilator very soon. However, Raju’s brother Dipoo Srivastava has now dismissed all such reports. Even though Dipoo called all such speculations ‘not true’, he also shared that Raju’s condition is now stable.

“It (the news of Raju Srivastava to be taken off the ventilator) is not true. Raju ji is stable, doctors are doing their best and treating him. I request his fans to pray for him, we are expecting some good news soon. Doctors have said he will recover,” he told Indian Express.

Earlier today, Raju Srivastava’s manager told an English daily that the comedian’s condition is being monitored round the clock. He also added that Raju is ‘stable but still unconscious’.

Earlier this week, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava also issued a statement and assured all that her husband’s condition is stable. “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes. My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity,” she told news agency PTI.

