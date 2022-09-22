Raju Srivastava's Funeral: Fan Asks Sunil Pal For a Selfie At The Crematorium, Leaves Comedian Shocked

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, over a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest. His final rites were held on Thursday morning at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat. While fans and friends gathered to bid final goodbye to their favourite comedian, Sunil Pal also reached the crematorium centre to pay his last respects.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Pal was left shocked when a fan asked him for a selfie at the crematorium centre. Following this, somebody from Sunil Pal’s team asked the fan to leave and let the family grieve in peace.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Sunil Pal recalled working with Srivastava and said, “We did a lot of stage shows together, participated in reality shows and even did films together. He always made sure people would have a smile on their face. He had an amazing sense of humour and would often entertain everyone. I still recall the days when we did The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He was, is and will always remain the king of stand up comedy.”

