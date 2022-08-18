CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » Movies » Raju Srivastava's Manager Slams Death Rumours, Rubbishes Reports of Comedian Being Brain Dead | Exclusive
1-MIN READ

Raju Srivastava's Manager Slams Death Rumours, Rubbishes Reports of Comedian Being Brain Dead | Exclusive

By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2022, 18:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Raju Srivastava has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi.

Raju Srivastava has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi.

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9. He is currently critical and is on ventilator support.

Raju Srivastava’s manager Maqbool has rubbished death rumours of the comedian. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Srivastava’s manager said, “There is nothing of such sort. A team of doctors is working to retrieve him.”

“At 2 am on Wednesday, doctors informed us that he was critical but it’s been 16 hours now, and doctors are working on his treatment,” he added.

His manager also addressed reports claiming Raju Srivastava is brain dead. “There is nothing like this. He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it,” he told us.

Maqbool also urged all to be careful in the ‘selection of their words’ and asked all to think of Raju’s family too before spreading any rumour.

About the Author

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 18, 2022, 18:46 IST
last updated:August 18, 2022, 18:47 IST