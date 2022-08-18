Raju Srivastava's Manager Slams Death Rumours, Rubbishes Reports of Comedian Being Brain Dead | Exclusive

Raju Srivastava’s manager Maqbool has rubbished death rumours of the comedian. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Srivastava’s manager said, “There is nothing of such sort. A team of doctors is working to retrieve him.”

“At 2 am on Wednesday, doctors informed us that he was critical but it’s been 16 hours now, and doctors are working on his treatment,” he added.

His manager also addressed reports claiming Raju Srivastava is brain dead. “There is nothing like this. He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it,” he told us.

Maqbool also urged all to be careful in the ‘selection of their words’ and asked all to think of Raju’s family too before spreading any rumour.

