Raju Srivastava’s Nephew Mridul Srivastava On Comedian’s Demise: ‘He Was A Pillar Of Our Home’

The demise of ace comedian Raju Srivastava has left the nation in shock. The comedian died at 10.20 am Wednesday at the age of 58 after being hospitalised for 41 days. He had suffered a cardiac arrest and had undergone angioplasty before being put on a ventilator. Raju’s death has left his fans as well as his contemporaries in shock. He is responsible for changing the perception of the art form and giving it a serious meaning over the years.

Raju Srivastava’s nephew Mridul Srivastava has expressed grief on this great loss and shared how the late comedian was a ‘pillar’ for his family. Mridul also told the media that the comedian’s final rites will be held at 10 am on Thursday.

Mridul also said that the comedian’s post-mortem is being done, because he was admitted to the hospital while he was unconscious.

“Nobody was there with him while he was admitted to the hospital, and an MLC (Medico-Legal Case) was done- because of which, the postmortem is taking place now. Raju’s last rites will be performed at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi,” said Mridul.

On being asked about the family members who visited to meet the late comedian, Mridul said, “Everyone did come from Auntie to kids, to his brothers and sisters everyone from the family have come.”

Speaking of how big a loss of the legendary comedian’s demise is for the family, Mridul said, “It’s a huge loss. He was one of the pillars of the family. He was with us in good and bad times.”

Mridul also shared that many influential personalities have called take cognizance of the comedian’s health. “Modi ji had called, and Yogi ji have been in constant touch with us.”

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 and was soon rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Srivastav’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out at the time.

“He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry (about) as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon,” his team said. It was later reported that the comedian suffered immense brain damage too after cardiac arrest.

Raju Srivastava was a popular name. Having starred in a few films in the 90s and 2000s, he went on to become a household name when he appeared in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He went on to star in several other comedy shows, including Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil. The comedian received appreciation from many stars and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

