Raju Srivastava’s Nephew Shares Comedian’s Health Update: ‘He’s Showing Positive Response, No Signs of Negative Results’

Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi after suffering from a massive heart attack. The comedian is on ventilator, and many people said that he had also suffered from brain damage due to the intensity of the attack. However, his family members have claimed that he is now doing better. His nephew, Kushal Srivastava shared the latest health update of the comedian.

Talking to ETimes, Kushal confirmed that the comedian has been showing positive response and revealed, “I would like to inform people to not believe any rumours. Raju ji’s condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response. There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign. Also, Raju ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back. I just want to request everyone to pray for his health. The doctors here are doing their best and giving good treatment. Our motive is to stop people from spreading rumours and negative stories. He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery.”

Kushal also added how distressful the negative rumours have been to the family. He said, “We are trying our best to stop these negative news as they are spreading easily. People are messaging and asking so things are getting difficult to handle. Raju ji is already fighting a battle inside and these rumours are disturbing the family. We put up a post on his Instagram also, but people are still continuing to message or publish wrong information. There are also rumours that he exercised a bit too much on the day when he suffered heart attack which is baseless. He would always run on the treadmill, he never indulged in lifting heavy weights. He was doing his daily exercise.”

Well, we are praying for Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery.

