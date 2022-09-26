Raju Srivastava's Wife Breaks Down At His Prayer Meet; Falguni Pathak-Neha Kakkar Indian Idol Episode Shot Before Conflict

Raju Srivastava’s family held a prayer meeting in Mumbai on Sunday in memory of the late comedian. Several of Srivastava’s friends and colleagues from the industry attended the prayer meeting. Among others, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Johnny Lever, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kay Kay Menon, Ehsaan Qureshi and Kiku Sharda were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived to pay their respects to the late comedian. However, there is one video from the prayer meet that has left everyone teary-eyed.

Falguni Pathak has been very vocal about the fact that she did not like Neha Kakkar recreating her iconic track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. The singer has been actively resharing posts slamming Neha for the song which she released under the name ‘O Sajna.’ Amid this, a promo of Indian Idol 13 was shared which sees Neha welcoming the “legendary Falguni ma’am” to the show. The clip shared yesterday also sees the two dancing happily with each other.

Noted Malayalam film director Ashokan, whose real name was Raman Ashok Kumar, passed away in Kochi at the age of 60. He reportedly breathed his last at the Kochi Lakeshore Hospital. He fell ill and came to Kochi from Singapore and was undergoing treatment. Kumar is a native of Varkala, Kerala. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala Directors’ Union confirmed his death.

Currently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, actor Paras Kalnawat is a fitness freak and there is no doubt about it. He often drops pictures and videos of his workout routine on social media, leaving all completely impressed. Recently, Paras took to his Instagram stories and a before and after picture of his physical transformation and believe it or not, it will surely motivate you to step up your fitness game too. In the left picture, the actor was seen flaunting his abs as he took a mirror selfie, whereas in the right side photo his belly fat was clearly visible.

Apart from being an actress and a DIY expert, Uorfi Javed is also known for giving savage replies. The Bigg Boss OTT fame never shies away from replying back to trolls or negativity on social media. Once again, she has given a befitting answer to a social media user who offered to send her clothes.

