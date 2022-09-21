CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Raju Srivastava's Wife Calls Him a 'True Fighter', Says 'He Fought Very Hard'
1-MIN READ

Raju Srivastava's Wife Calls Him a 'True Fighter', Says 'He Fought Very Hard'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: September 21, 2022, 14:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha talks about her late husband. (Photo: Instagram)

Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha talks about her late husband. (Photo: Instagram)

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning, over a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Raju Srivastava’s demise has left his family, friends, fans and the entire nation in deep shock and grief. While the nation is mourning a great loss, his wife Shikha has now said that the late comedian was truly a fighter. She mentioned that she was hoping for her husband to come out of this medical situation and added that she was praying for it.

“I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter,” Shikha Srivastava told E-Times.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

first published:September 21, 2022, 14:31 IST
last updated:September 21, 2022, 14:31 IST