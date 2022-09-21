Raju Srivastava's Wife Calls Him a 'True Fighter', Says 'He Fought Very Hard'

Raju Srivastava’s demise has left his family, friends, fans and the entire nation in deep shock and grief. While the nation is mourning a great loss, his wife Shikha has now said that the late comedian was truly a fighter. She mentioned that she was hoping for her husband to come out of this medical situation and added that she was praying for it.

“I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter,” Shikha Srivastava told E-Times.

