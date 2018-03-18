English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajummar Rao Models For Patralekhaa; See Picture
Rajkummar Rao gave image courtesy to his girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa, with whom he acted in CityLights -- a film by Hansal Mehta.
Rajkummar Rao gave image courtesy to his girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa, with whom he acted in CityLights -- a film by Hansal Mehta.
National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao doesn't see acting as a competition. He says it is a personal journey.
Rajkummar's "personal journey" in showbiz started in 2010 when he featured in the film Rann. But it was after starring in the 2013 film Kai Po Che!, based on three friends, that he achieved fame.
"For me, acting is not a competition. It's a very personal journey. My only competition is with the man in the mirror and to grow as an artiste with every film," Rajkummar tweeted on Sunday along with his image in which he is all suited up and looking at himself in a mirror.
He also gave image courtesy to his girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa, with whom he acted in CityLights -- a film by Hansal Mehta. Rajkummar is currently being showered with appreciation for his work in Omerta by Mehta. The film's trailer was unveiled earlier this week. It is based on British-Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh.
Check out the tweet below:
(With IANS inputs)
For me Acting is not a competition. It’s a very personal journey. My only competition is with the man in the mirror and to grow as an artist with every film. Pic Credit @Patralekhaa9. pic.twitter.com/BdgCJtsB8R— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 18, 2018
