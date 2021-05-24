Rajya Sabha MP Seeks Ban on The Family Man 2, Writes to Ministry

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has written a letter of complaint to Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, against The Family Man 2 web series, seeking a ban on it. Vaiko in his letter has said the trailer of The Family Man 2 that was recently released depicts Tamilians as terrorists and ISI agents having links with Pakistan. He has also alleged the sacrifices made by Tamil Eelam warriors were also wrongly shown as a terrorist act. Actress Samantha Akkineni’s character Raji has been shown as a terrorist having a connection with Pakistani terrorists. Vaiko said that all these depictions have hurt the sentiments of Tamil people and culture, as per a report.

Earlier, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman demanded calling off The Family Man 2 as it allegedly portrays Tamils as vicious and the Liberation Tiger for Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as terrorists.

In a statement issued in Chennai Seeman said that the trailer of the web series The Family Man 2 is shocking.

“The series seeks to intentionally portray the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious people. It is no coincidence that Chennai has been chosen as the location," Seeman said.

