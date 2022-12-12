Rakesh Adiga Was Not the First Choice for Debut Film Josh, Recalls his Mother

Kannada actor-rapper Rakesh Adiga has become one of the most popular faces in the film industry. From proving his acting prowess in movies like Night Out, Kotigondu Love Story, and Alemari to getting much-acclaimed fame in Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Rakesh has been winning hearts with his on-screen charm, exemplary performances, and his determination to complete tasks at the BB House. Although the 35-year-old has shot to prominence, there was a time when there were qualms about whether he would even bag his first role in the cine world.

Recently, Rakesh’s mother, Lata Adiga opened up about her son, not getting selected for his debut 2009 film Josh. According to her, another actor was roped in to play the lead in this romantic flick.

In an interview, Rakesh’s mother shared that she could not believe herself when her son bagged the lead role in the Shivamani directorial. “He gave the audition and became an actor. All the friends participated (in the film) as the audition for the film was going on. Later he was also selected in the audition,’ shared an elated Lata.

Rakesh’s mother added that although initially another actor was chosen as the male lead in the film, the auditioners realized his talent and allowed him to act in Josh, and that too as the male protagonist. The actor’s mother recalled that after Josh turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, the crew of the film presented Pulsar bikes to the boys. “I was very happy to see all this,” shared Lata.

Rakesh Adiga, who has starred in numerous films over the years, does not consider himself to be a celebrity yet, mentions his mother. He seems to want to live a simple life and is not fascinated by branded clothes. “I have told my son to wear branded clothes many times,” she says.

The 2019 film Josh was originally released in Kannada. The film revolved around a college-going kid named Rocky who is head bent on making a woman fall in love with her. The romantic movie struck a chord with moviegoers and was later released in Tamil and Telugu languages as well.

