Rakesh Bedi Joins Cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sailesh Lodha's Boss

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is joining the cast of comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He will play the role of Taarak Mehta aka Sailesh Lodha's boss in a cameo.

The actor said he has already started shooting and his entry will be aired soon. Bedi confirmed the news to ETimes and said, "Yes, I have started shooting for the show and yesterday (August 14) was my first day on the sets."

The cameo was a long time coming, as this role was narrated to Bedi 12 years ago. "But things did not materalise as the story did not go in that direction and it was more about Jethalal. This time when the shooting started once again started I was called. The show will see a change and my character will be introduced. My character was always part of the show, but it was never introduced or explored," Bedi said.

The actor has been entertaining viewers for decades in iconic shows on television like Shrimaan Shrimati, Yeh Joh Hai Zindagi and Zaban Sambhaal Ke. He was last seen in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai as Angoori's father.

He opened up about taking up work during the pandemic. "Things have changed with the new guidelines coming in, but I am not scared of stepping out because I feel if we won't step out how will we work. I feel whatever has to happen, will happen. I can't keep sitting at home. We sat for five months and we saw how things started getting affected. I feel sitting at home and doing nothing is more devastating," he said.