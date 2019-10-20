Rakesh Bedi, Manoj Joshi, Virendra Saxena Team Up For Web Series
credits- instagram
Veteran actors Rakesh Bedi, Manoj Joshi and Virendra Saxena are coming together for a web series titled FATHERS Vol.2.
These 'cool dads' will be seen trying their hand at some of the latest trends such as playing PUBG, trying to make a viral video as well as binge-watching and chilling on the weekends in the series.
Rakesh said, "In today's age, content is easily available to anyone at the very tip of their fingers. It is extremely important that one accepts the changes which take place around them. This is the age of web series and people really look forward to something which can take their minds off the reality for a while."
Commenting on the series, Manoj said, "Humor, emotions and something which is newly-harvested is what people look forward to in most web series. FATHERS Vol.2, in my opinion, is an amalgamation of all these qualities."
The second edition of the series releases on October 25 on TVFPlay and MX Player.
Virendra said, "A father is a very important figure in any persona¿s life. It is not an uncommon fact that children look up to their father for inspiration, but the lesser-known fact is that fathers too find inspiration and solace in their children."
"FATHERS Vol.2 portrays the story of relationship between almost all dads and their children wrapped in a coating of humor. I am confident that this is one such web series which every household can watch together, and I hope they do," he added.
