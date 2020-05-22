Rakesh, Hrithik Roshan Lock Script For Krrish 4, Actor Says 'The World Can Do With Some Jaadu Now'

It was in January 2018 when Rakesh Roshan announced that Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, will be releasing during Christmas 2020 and that he will soon begin work on the same. However, things took an unexpected turn when the veteran filmmaker got diagnosed with early stage of throat cancer.

He had to undergo a major surgery and was advised to take rest for a few months. But now with his full recovery, he is all set to resume work on Krrish 4. Also, the lockdown has given the Roshans the perfect opportunity to work on the venture.

A source informed Mumbai Mirror, “Rakesh ji and Hrithik, with their team of writers, have been brain-storming on how to take Krrish forward and have finally locked an idea. Jadoo has strong recall value and they felt that with Rohit Mehra dying in Krrish 3, it'd be the right time to introduce Krrish to the alien who gifted him his special powers.”

There are massive plans to get Jadoo back to earth after 16 years and Hrithik had given a cryptic confirmation of the same. “Yes, the world can do with some Jaadu now," he had told Mumbai Mirror.

Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan are extensively working on the script and plan to start the film at the earlierst possible. The source added, “They have been discussing the film's scale, visuals and other technical aspects with experts in the West."

Speaking to PTI, Hrithik had earlier said, "Right after WAR, I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on Krrish 4. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more."

That's not all. The father-son duo had also previously confirmed that they planned to make Krrish 5 as well.

